All 92 Indiana counties reach top COVID-19 spread risk level

The omicron variant accounts for 74.3% of Indiana’s coronavirus cases recorded in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — All 92 of Indiana’s counties have reached the highest-risk level for COVID-19 spread for the first time since state health officials began releasing a statewide risk map during the pandemic.

Indiana’s color-coded coronavirus risk map on the Indiana Department of Health’s dashboard showed that as of Jan. 20 the entire state was in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread of COVID-19.

Eighty-one counties were rated in the red category last week.

The entire state entered that highest-risk category as the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant continues, with that variant accounting for 74.3% of Indiana’s coronavirus cases recorded in January.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.