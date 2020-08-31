Indiana reports 897 new COVID-19 cases | Real-time updates

Officials reported 897 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, August 31

State health officials announced 897 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 94,196 cases. Indiana's positivity rate in the past seven days is at 6.9%, down from the previous week.

Five more Hoosiers died between Aug. 29 and 30 as Indiana's total deaths hit 3,077. In total, 1,076,947 individual tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Read last week's liveblog here.

