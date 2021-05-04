Indiana reports 762 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The state is also reporting 1,244,458 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

INDIANA, USA — Monday, April 5

Indiana reports 2,949 more Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That brings the total of fully-vaccinated people in Indiana to 1,244,458.

There were also 762 new cases reported and one more death. The state's death toll from the pandemic is 12,668.

Indiana's statewide mask mandate will end tomorrow after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would change it to an advisory.

Under the advisory, localities and private businesses throughout the state will still be able to enforce their own mask mandates. Masks will still be required in K-12 schools, all state buildings and COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites.

