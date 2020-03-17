INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — The Indiana State Department of Health just announced the second person in the state to die from COVID-19.

The patient is a Johnson County adult over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized.

ISDH said it received six new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total to 30.

The new cases involve two people in Lake, Franklin and Marion counties, respectively.

Marion County now has nine total cases.

As of Tuesday morning, 159 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

