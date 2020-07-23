Impact of coronavirus on Louisville restaurants

In the past 4 months, restaurants have seen a huge loss of revenue because of social distancing, limited capacity, and a quick flip to carry out only.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Industry professionals say that by this time next year--15 to 20 percent of restaurant businesses in Louisville could close because of COVID-19.

Stacy Roof the president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association said our staple eat-out place may not survive the COVID-19 crisis.



“Restaurants are in survival mode, we've seen some close, we'll see more close it's estimated that 15 to 20 percent of our restaurants will not be here a year from now,” Roof said.



Local restaurants like Rye on Market closed their doors, and Baxters 942 announced on Facebook that they're scaling back and closing because of rising case numbers until further notice.



In the past 4 months, restaurants have seen a huge loss of revenue because of social distancing, limited capacity, and a quick flip to carry out only.



“Some places would have closed anyway if they were on that bubble regardless of the situation it could be a lease situation it could be looking at the situation and saying what taxes and fees do I have to pay and is it worth it to get to the other side,” Roof said.



Kristi Stewart, event manager at 21st in Germantown, has been working in tandem with Bob and Tom the owners and asking for public comment on ways they can improve and stay open.



“Bob and I keep laughing constantly that instead of pushing back we're pushing forward we don’t want to take those steps back and being able to come up with ideas like movie night you are right it is very expensive,” Stewart said.



They’re all hoping the extra bucks they're spending now, will be fruitful in the end.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.