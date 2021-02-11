LIST | Here's where to get your children vaccinated in Kentuckiana

Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, here's where to schedule an appointment in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 3.

The vaccine for children and teens is one-third of the dose used for adults and is marked by orange labels and caps.

By vaccinating children, the U.S. hopes to head off another coronavirus wave during the cold-weather months when people spend more time indoors and respiratory illnesses can spread more easily.

Here's where you can get your children vaccinated in Kentuckiana:

Pharmacy Locations

CVS (select locations)

Starting Nov. 7, select CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Check here to see more information and how to register an appointment.

Walgreens

Thousands of stores around the country will make the vaccine available for kids starting Nov. 6.

Appointments are now available and you can register online, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Rite-Aid

Starting Nov. 6, Rite-Aid will offer the COVID vaccine for kids, however registration for appointments begins Nov. 4.

Kentucky

Jefferson County

Smoketown Family Wellness Center

706 Hancock St. Suite B100, Louisville, Ky.

Monday, Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Norton Children's Hospital

231 E Chestnut St., Louisville, Ky.

Schedule an appointment online here.

Indiana

Floyd County

Silver Street Park Gym

2034 Silver Street, New Albany, Ind.

Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Indiana University Southeast University Center

4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Ind.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Floyd County Health Department

1917 Bono Road, New Albany, Ind.

Schedule an appointment online for any of these locations at ourshot.in.gov

This story will be updated.

