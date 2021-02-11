LIST | Here's where to get your children vaccinated in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 3.
The FDA authorized emergency use for Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11 in late October and the CDC followed up with its recommendation on Nov. 2.
The vaccine for children and teens is one-third of the dose used for adults and is marked by orange labels and caps.
By vaccinating children, the U.S. hopes to head off another coronavirus wave during the cold-weather months when people spend more time indoors and respiratory illnesses can spread more easily.
Here's where you can get your children vaccinated in Kentuckiana:
Pharmacy Locations
CVS (select locations)
Starting Nov. 7, select CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Check here to see more information and how to register an appointment.
Walgreens
Thousands of stores around the country will make the vaccine available for kids starting Nov. 6.
Appointments are now available and you can register online, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.
Rite-Aid
Starting Nov. 6, Rite-Aid will offer the COVID vaccine for kids, however registration for appointments begins Nov. 4.
Kentucky
Jefferson County
Smoketown Family Wellness Center
- 706 Hancock St. Suite B100, Louisville, Ky.
- Monday, Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Norton Children's Hospital
- 231 E Chestnut St., Louisville, Ky.
- Schedule an appointment online here.
Indiana
Floyd County
Silver Street Park Gym
- 2034 Silver Street, New Albany, Ind.
- Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Indiana University Southeast University Center
- 4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Ind.
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Floyd County Health Department
- 1917 Bono Road, New Albany, Ind.
Schedule an appointment online for any of these locations at ourshot.in.gov
This story will be updated.
