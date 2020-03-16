INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency after the state's first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

How many cases are in Indiana?

Indiana has 20 cases of coronavirus, as of 6 a.m. Monday, March 16.

Where are the cases of COVID-19?

The breakdown of cases can be found below:

Marion County: 6 cases

Johnson County: 3 cases

Hendricks County: 2 cases One of whom a student at Avon Community School Corporation

Adams County: 1 case

Boone County: 1 case

Floyd County: 1 case A male who attended IHSAA sectionals at Seymour on March 7 and Caesar's Casino Feb. 25-29 and March 3-7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hamilton County: 1 case

Howard County: 1 case

LaPorte County: 1 case

Noble County: 1 case

St. Joseph County: 1 case

Wells County: 1 case

Holcomb has also limited all gatherings to no more than 250 people. Schools have been given a 20-day waiver to use as needed for the remainder of the academic year. Nursing homes in Indiana are restricting visitors and businesses are encouraged to telework.

