LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after Kentucky has its first confirmed cases of coronavirus.

How many cases are in Kentucky?

Kentucky has 21 cases of coronavirus, as of 6 a.m. Monday, March 16. Beshear has been clear that he expects that number to increase.

Where are the cases of COVID-19?

The breakdown of cases can be found below:

Congressman John Yarmuth, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone who tested positive at the Speed Ball at Speed Art Museum. Beshear said he tested negative after also attending the event.

Beshear has signed executive orders that would waive copays for private insurance and state employees. He has also signed an executive order prohibiting price gouging.

Nursing homes are asked to restrict visitors, and schools and churches were recommended to close. Most Kentuckiana school districts and local churches have announced closures.

RELATED: Real-time COVID-19 updates for Kentucky: Week of March 15

RELATED: Ky. woman claims husband doesn’t have COVID-19, state overreacted in court-ordered isolation

RELATED: How many coronavirus cases are in Indiana?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.