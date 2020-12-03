LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live shows scheduled for this weekend have been postponed because of the spread of coronavirus, according to a press release from the KFC Yum! Center.

"The safety and health of our guests, performers, and crew is our primary concern always," Raycom-Legacy Content Company said in a statement. The two shows, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 14 will be rescheduled to a future date.

All tickets purchased for these shows will be honored on the new date, which is expected to be announced "very soon." If you have questions, you are encouraged to contact the point of purchase.

"We apologize for the inconvenience you experience, and we regret not being able to perform for you as originally scheduled, but we assure you we will reschedule as soon as possible, and we will be back with the same spectacular show you have come to expect from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live," the company said.

The show is just one of many events that have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. St. Patrick's Day parades across the country have been postponed and NBA games have been suspended indefinitely. NCAA March Madness games will be played without fans in the audience this season.

There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky so far. One person in Jefferson County has been diagnosed with the virus.

