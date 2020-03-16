LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In order to limit public contact for some of our more vulnerable citizens, the city of Louisville will have pickup only meals for seniors. The meals can be picked up at one of five community centers that are open for the sole purpose of meal distribution.
Seniors can get five meals at a time and return the following week for another five meals at these locations:
- Shawnee Community Center
- Beechmont Community Center
- Sun Valley Community Center
- Wilderness Road Senior Center
- Arthur S Kling Community Center
Meals will also be available at the East Government Center. Please call (502) 574-5050 if you have questions or need more information.
STUDENTS
JCPS Students can pickup Breakfast and Lunch through April 5 at one of 45 sites.
SITES LIST: The district will distribute BREAKFAST AND LUNCH to any students under 18 at one of 45 sites.
Full list of sites can be found here.
The Oldham County School district also released an emergency feeding plan for children 18 and under in the district.
Monday through Friday a to-go breakfast and lunch will be provided. Call 502-241-35136 by 9 a.m. to request meals, and pick up between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. These are pickup and take home meals.
La Grange Elementary
500 W. Jefferson St.
La Grange, KY 40031
Oldham County Middle School
4305 Brown Blvd.
La Grange, KY 40031
Kenwood Station Elementary
6321 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Crestwood, KY 40014
Harmony Elementary
1901 South Highway 1793
Goshen, KY 40026
