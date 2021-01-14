Don't call to ask about COVID-19 vaccine, Kentucky hospital says

Baptist Health Hardin said it was overwhelmed with calls about the vaccine. The hospital is directing people to its website for information.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky hospital is asking its community to stop calling the hospital with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine - at least for right now.

Baptist Health Hardin said its phone system was so overwhelmed with calls about the vaccine on Wednesday that the staff couldn't conduct their normal business. For the time being, the hospital is directing people to its website for information about the vaccine.

Baptist Health Hardin has started to vaccinate people 70 years old and older as part of Phase 1B of Kentucky's state vaccination plan. However, the hospital said that its first two weeks of appointments have already been booked and walk-in appointments are not accepted.

“We share the community’s excitement over the vaccine’s availability and the promise it brings to end the pandemic," said Steve White, Baptist Health Hardin, Assistant Vice President of Operations "Thank you for your help in ceasing vaccine calls. We will use every vaccine we receive to get every community member we can protected and we will do that as quickly as possible."

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department, which includes Hardin, Meade and Nelson County, said it is still in Phase 1A of vaccinations.

Statewide, most Kentucky counties are also focused on Phase 1A, although some counties have been able to expand into Phase 1B based on vaccine availability.

