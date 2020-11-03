LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honor Flight Bluegrass has postponed the 2020 veterans flight due to the latest advisories the CDC has issued for those 60 years and older.

The CDC is advising those 60 years and older to avoid non-essential air travel. They believe the Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better.

According to a news release by Honor Flight Bluegrass, almost every Veteran on the April 21 flight is 65 and older with several veterans in their 80's.

Dozens gather at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to welcome home veterans that participated in the Blue Grass Honor Flight on May 28, 2019.

Since Honor Flight Bluegrass is responsible for the health and welfare of everyone on the flight, they decided to postpone the flight until June 2, 2020, with hopes things will improve by then.



The Honor Flight Network has officially issued a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flights effective immediately through April 30, 2020. They will continue to monitor the situation in the weeks to come to determine if the suspension will be extended.



For more information please visit: HonorFlightBluegrass.org

