LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doors to Catalyst Rescue Mission's shelter in Jeffersonville are open for now, but shelter manager Paul Stensrud said the spread of coronavirus has led to some big changes, including a shelter in place order for those staying inside.

"All of our residents that are in-house, we're saying stay put," he said. "We're feeding you here. We're providing all the services. We have doctors coming in as well."

Stensrud, who is also the director of Exit 0 Ministries, said homeless outreach organizations like his are well aware the communities they serve are often unable to practice social distancing, which is why they are taking extra measures to keep people as safe as possible by giving them resources and education.

"Many of them don't know what's going on, because they're disconnected from the news," he said. "They don't have cell phones."

Across the river in Kentucky, outreach organizations are also feeling the pressure, seeing similar drops in donations, volunteers and resources. And while most people are working from home, these volunteers know their work has to be done out in the streets.

"Just as the EMTs and emergency response aren't really able to just take off, we're in that same situation," Jeff Gill, the founder of Hip Hop Cares, said.

Gill and others said they are asking people who are able to contribute to reach out to local organizations to donate resources or time.

They are also calling on city leaders to act, specifically to help the homeless population find shelter and to issue housing/hotel vouchers so they are able to protect themselves.

"It just doesn't matter where you're from or how much you have or what you do," Donny Greene, a member of Louisville Mutual Aid, said. "What does matter is how we treat each other through this."

