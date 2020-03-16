INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced new guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the new measures include canceling events and gatherings of more than 50 people, discussing options for the 16 school districts that remain open, and closing bars, clubs and restaurants to in-person customers.

Holcomb also ordered hospitals and surgery centers to cancel or postpone elective surgeries. Ascension St. Vincent and Community Health Network have already taken that step.

The Indiana State Museum will close to the public Tuesday and the visitors center at White River State Park will close. Indiana state parks and recreation centers will remain open.

The Department of Workforce Development has suspended rules that require unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at work over the next four weeks. The DWD is also requesting an expansion of eligibility for unemployment claimants.

To see all the new steps being taken, click here.

Holcomb's announcement did not specify when these new policies would go into effect. Holcomb will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the changes.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear just announced similar steps, telling all Kentucky restaurants and bars to close to in-person dining.

