As the COVID-19 coronavirus is reported in more countries and states within the U.S., one of the most common questions and online searches involves the symptoms of the illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus patients have reported a mild to severe respiratory illness, with symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

The CDC says those symptoms can appear within two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure.

The CDC recommends these everyday lifestyle tips for avoiding the spread of any type of respiratory virus:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

KARE

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

If you are sick, the CDC says to take these steps to avoid spreading a respiratory illness:

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling

RELATED: Coronavirus planning: What you should know now

Our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Minnesota specifically, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215.