Health fair brings resources to west Louisville community

The Healthy West Lou Health and Wellness Fair gave free screenings and urged residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keeping the community healthy – it was the goal of a health fair happening in west Louisville on Saturday.

In a time where vaccinations are important, especially as COVID-19 cases grow, the fair urged the community to get vaccinated.

Held at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on Saturday, vendors provided free health screenings along with giving tips on several health and safety topics.

“In our Black America communities, we already have issues with access when it comes to health care. So we are trying to make sure, make sure that we are removing those barriers,” director Janikaa Sherrod, Community Health and Equity with Volunteers of America Mid-States, said.

COVID-19 vaccines were also provided and 10 lucky recipients of the vaccine won a $500 gift card.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.