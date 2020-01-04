FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Grabbing groceries is still essential, but the way it’s done could make a big difference when it comes to spreading the coronavirus.

Staying safe takes more than just wiping down the shopping cart. Health officials say to only make a grocery trip when it’s absolutely needed, and only send one member of the family if possible.

Liz Couch, the director of quality and infection prevention at Baptist Health Floyd suggests shopping for groceries once every two weeks to help slow the spread of the virus.

Couch says before leaving for the store, make sure to plan ahead and make a list to help cut down on time once inside.

“The more time you’re out and you’re maybe exposed to others is a greater chance that you might be exposed to COVID-19,” said Couch.

She also suggests keeping from shopping at peak times.

“It will be very difficult for you to social distance during those times when the parking lot is full and there are a lot of people in the store,” she said.

Minimizing time in the store is important, but Couch says to also be sure to not touch unnecessary items.

“I know we like to touch, and we like to feel things but if you don’t plan on buying something, don’t pick it up,” she said. “Because you’re going to decrease the likelihood of you inadvertently coming in contact with something that might be contaminated.”

Couch says the safest way to check out is dependent on the specific store.

“If your grocery store provides a shield for the attendant, some of them are providing the plexiglass shields or mask for the attendants, then that is not a bad option,” said Couch. “The problem with the self-checkout option is that you’re touching those screens where other people may be touching, and we don’t know how often those are sanitized.”

Once the groceries are home, Couch says to throw out the bags used, wipe down the countertop where the groceries were set, and wash your hands.

“They’re not recommending disinfecting your groceries,” said Couch. “They’ve not had any documented cases of COVID-19 transmitted by food or food packaging.”

Couch says it’s still okay to wash food, but make sure to only use water.

“Please do not add detergents or soap to that. People are becoming sick by adding soaps to washing their fruits and vegetables.”

Couch says it’s much more likely to catch the virus while in the store than from the groceries once at home. She suggested grocery delivery as a good option for those who can use it and says through it all the best defense comes back to washing your hands.

“The basic building blocks of infection prevention is something you learned before you went to kindergarten,” said Couch. “Wash your hands.”

RELATED: Why health experts aren't warning about coronavirus in food

RELATED: Real-time updates in Indiana | 65 deaths, social distancing campaign starts, pregnant women in 'at risk' group to be tested

RELATED: Indiana officials confirm first death from COVID-19 in Clark County, 66 deaths statewide

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.