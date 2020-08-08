Health officials talk COVID-19's impact on black community

Mayor Greg Fischer said 23% of Louisville’s population is African-American and 28% of our deaths are African-American.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer discussed the reality for most Black communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Center for Disease Control, long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at an increased risk of getting sick and dying from the virus.

Because of that, Dr. Jon Klein with UofL Health also said Black children in Black communities are being disproportionally affected as well.

“The virus is revealing the inequities in our society, and reminding us of them; and while we can't solve them right this second to stop the virus in our tracks, we would do well to remember all of those inequities as we fight the virus and do what we can to correct them.”