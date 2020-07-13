FDA warns 59 hand sanitizer varieties may be toxic due to methanol

The Food and Drug Administration says some hand sanitizers are considered toxic after testing positive for methanol.

The Food and Drug Administration is once again adding to its list of hand sanitizers to avoid because of its potential toxicity.

A total of 59 hand sanitizing products have now tested positive for methanol contamination, with some already recalled. Methanol, according to the FDA, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin. It can also potentially be deadly when ingested.

Of the hand sanitizers just added to the list, all products appear to have been produced in Mexico.

Previously in June, the FDA alerted consumers to nine hand sanitizers potentially containing methanol. The list was expanded to include more than a dozen hand sanitizers earlier in July.

Amid the coronavirus, hand sanitizer sales have surged as many look to use the liquid to decrease the presence of the coronavirus on the hands.

The FDA warned that young children who accidentally ingest these potentially toxic hand sanitizers and those who may drink it as an alcohol substitute are most at risk of suffering methanol poisoning.

Consumers experiencing symptoms stemming from exposure to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment for the potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning, according to the FDA. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma or permanent damage to the nervous system.

Sanitizers containing methanol

The following hand sanitizers have tested positive for methanol. The FDA warned consumers not to use the following products and have recommended a recall.

Andy’s

Andy’s Best

Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Assured Aloe

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

DAESI hand sanitizer

Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Gelclor

Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

NeoNatural

Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Plus Advanced

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Recalled products

The following products have already been recalled for potentially containing methanol.