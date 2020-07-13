FDA warns 59 hand sanitizer varieties may be toxic due to methanol

The Food and Drug Administration is once again adding to its list of hand sanitizers to avoid because of its potential toxicity.
A total of 59 hand sanitizing products have now tested positive for methanol contamination, with some already recalled. Methanol, according to the FDA, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin. It can also potentially be deadly when ingested.
Of the hand sanitizers just added to the list, all products appear to have been produced in Mexico.
Previously in June, the FDA alerted consumers to nine hand sanitizers potentially containing methanol. The list was expanded to include more than a dozen hand sanitizers earlier in July.
Amid the coronavirus, hand sanitizer sales have surged as many look to use the liquid to decrease the presence of the coronavirus on the hands.
The FDA warned that young children who accidentally ingest these potentially toxic hand sanitizers and those who may drink it as an alcohol substitute are most at risk of suffering methanol poisoning.
Consumers experiencing symptoms stemming from exposure to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment for the potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning, according to the FDA. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma or permanent damage to the nervous system.
Sanitizers containing methanol
The following hand sanitizers have tested positive for methanol. The FDA warned consumers not to use the following products and have recommended a recall.
- Andy’s
- Andy’s Best
- Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Assured Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- DAESI hand sanitizer
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Gelclor
- Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)
- Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
- KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- NeoNatural
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Plus Advanced
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
Recalled products
The following products have already been recalled for potentially containing methanol.
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer