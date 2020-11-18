Governor urges Kentuckians to cooperate with COVID-19 contact tracers

"It is our duty as Kentuckians to help and protect our neighbors,” said Gov. Beshear. “This includes notifying contacts if they have been exposed to COVID-19."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hospitalizations from the coronavirus have hit a record high and Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to cooperate with contact tracers.

During his Tuesday media briefing, the governor said local health departments are overwhelmed and those infected need to notify contacts if they have been exposed to the virus.

“If you are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19, you must take the right steps to protect yourself and others. Please stay home and quarantine for 14 days since your last exposure. If you develop symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath or fatigue, get tested,” Beshear said.

A close contact is someone who was in 6-feet of another person with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more either two days before symptoms began or before a positive COVID-19 test if asymptomatic.

Those who are in quarantine, officials said, should stay away from others in their households. If possible, they urge you to use a separate bedroom and bathroom.

Kentucky currently has 94 out of 120 counties under a red zone.

On Wednesday, Beshear is expected to make more recommendations to help the state get through this third wave of the virus.

Since March, Kentucky has confirmed 142,008 positive cases and 1,697 deaths associated with the virus.

