LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear discusses COVID-19 progress post New Year's holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to address the commonwealth on COVID-19 as the omicron variant surges across the state.

The governor did not give a briefing to close out 2021 due to the holiday but last Tuesday, Kentucky saw some of its highest numbers with nearly 4,300 new cases reported and a positivity rate at 12.61%. Even then, he said, some of the numbers could be from limited reporting.

Jefferson County has also seen an alarming trend.

According to Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness officials, the city saw an average of 500 positive COVID-19 cases per day. Last week, those numbers tripled with 1,742 as of Dec. 29, 2021.

The city’s positivity rate has also jumped to 20% -- which officials believe is the highest at any point during the pandemic.

COVID-19 tests are in short supply not only locally but nationally. Officials are encouraging those to get tested if they’ve been exposed to someone or showing symptoms associated with the virus.