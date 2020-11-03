LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday Governor Andy Beshear provided an update to the actions the state is taking to combat COVID-19. Beshear and accompanying staff members also provided the latest numbers and conditions of those affected by the virus.

The number of patients remains at eight and Beshear said that all eight are stable and "a couple may be nearly through it."

Beshear went to advise all churches in the Commonwealth to cancel service this week. This comes a day after the governor had advised limiting visitations to nursing homes.

The governor and staff also recommended the method of social distancing and to avoid being in a large gatherings but assured that proper distancing should not deter people from going about their everyday lives.

"We are recommending proper distancing when you are out, not to avoid your supermarket or local businesses," Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner, Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

