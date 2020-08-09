Kentucky state Senator Gerald Neal hospitalized after coronavirus diagnosis

WHAS11 News has learned he is currently being treated in the hospital and is doing well.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky state Senator Gerald Neal is hospitalized with COVID-19.

WHAS11 News has learned the prognosis is good for the longtime Louisville lawmaker.

The 74-year-old, 33rd District Democrat has served in the General Assembly since 1989.

He’s currently being treated in the hospital and is doing well.

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey confirmed the situation and released the following statement:

"The prognosis for Senator Neal is good. Gerald Neal has been fighting for his community and civil rights for over thirty years and that's something he's going to continue to do particularly at this important time."

Neal is the second local lawmaker to announce a positive case in two days.

Sunday, 41st District State Representative Attica Scott announced she tested positive for the virus.

