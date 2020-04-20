ATLANTA — Georgia is slowly finding its way back to business as Gov. Kemp announced Monday afternoon some places would soon be allowed to reopen under strict guidelines.

As the statewide shelter-in-place order is still in effect, Kemp said the state is on track to meet the beginning phase of the president's "Opening Up America Again".

"For weeks now, our state has taken targeted action to prevent, detect, and address the spread of coronavirus by leveraging data and advice from health officials in the public and private sectors," Kemp said. "Thanks to this methodical approach and the millions of Georgians who have worked diligently to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are on track to meet the gating criteria for Phase One."

Below is the list of dates Kemp provided to kick off the plan.

What's allowed to open in Georgia?

Friday, April 24

Gyms and fitness centers

bowling alleys

body art studios

barbers, cosmetologists, and hair designers

nail care artists

estheticians and their respective schools

massage therapists

Monday, April 27

Subject to specific social distancing and sanitation mandates, Gov. Kemp named another list of businesses that can reopen.

Theaters

private social clubs

restaurant dine-in service

"The entities that I am reopening are not reopening for 'business as usual'," Kemp said. "Each of these entities will be subject to specific restrictions, including adherence to Minimum Basic Operations, social distancing, and regular sanitation."

"Minimum Basic Operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by at least six feet, teleworking where at all possible, and implementing staggered shifts," he explained."

Elective surgeries deemed essential can resume



Gov. Kemp said given the recent changes in modeling as it relates to surge capacity and national supply, the state is positioned to secure the necessary personal protective equipment for healthcare facilities to resume elective surgeries deemed essential.

What's not allowed to open in Georgia?

Kemp said the following will remain closed:

Bars

nightclubs

operators of amusement park rides

live performance venues

"In the days ahead, we will be evaluating the data and conferring with public health officials to determine the best course of action for those establishments," Kemp said.

The current shelter-in-place order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 30 for most Georgians. For medically fragile and elderly Georgians, Kemp said to make plans to shelter in place at least through May 13.

"We urge everyone to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidance by sheltering in place as often as you can," he said. " Limit your travel and limit who goes with you on errands to prevent potential exposure. If possible, wear face masks or cloth coverings when you are in public to slow the spread of coronavirus."

