'At-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered from this address' | Why some addresses are being rejected for free COVID tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The federal government's new website to order at-home COVID tests went live on Tuesday, but not without some problems.

The site allows each household in the country to order four at-home COVID-19 tests for free. For most applicants, it's been a fairly easy process.

However, some applicants were denied their tests after the site said that tests had already been ordered to the address they entered.

Sarah Hyde reached out to WHAS11 News after receiving an email from USPS saying they could not process her order.

The email read: "Our records show that at-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address. We are unable to process duplicate orders for the same address."

It's an issue some are encountering, especially if they live in a multi-unit building, like an apartment complex or college dorm, with the same street address but a different unit number.

USPS confirmed that this mistake is occurring "in a small percentage of orders" and the White House assured residents there were enough tests for every residential address in the U.S.

"Please check back tomorrow if you run into any unexpected issues," officials said.

The USPS recommended applicants make sure no one else in their household already ordered the free tests.

The agency has also created a web link to file a request for help.

How to order your free tests:

Go to COVIDTests.gov. Click on the blue button that says "Order free at-home tests." Applicants are then re-directed to a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) page. Fill in the required information on the USPS website, including your name, email and home address. Click the button that says "Check out now." The total cost should be zero dollars. Wait for your confirmation email.

