Indiana: 4 of 10 Hoosiers still not vaccinated for COVID-19

Fewer than 3.4 million Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of early Friday after a daily increase of just 1,918.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four out of 10 Hoosier adults are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as Indiana’s sluggish vaccination rate coincides with recent increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, state health officials said.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 59.8% of Indiana residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated. Fewer than 3.4 million Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of early Friday after a daily increase of just 1,918.

Meanwhile, more than 543,000 Hoosiers have already gotten vaccine boosters, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Indiana’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had been on a downward trajectory since mid-September but those hospitalizations have been climbing again over the past week.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 1,298 on Wednesday to 1,327 on Thursday, with COVID-19 patients occupy 15.1% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds, according to Indiana’s virus dashboard.

Indiana’s moving average of daily cases, meanwhile, has climbed from about 1,700 to more than 2,200 over the past week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.