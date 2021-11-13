x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Indiana: 4 of 10 Hoosiers still not vaccinated for COVID-19

Fewer than 3.4 million Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of early Friday after a daily increase of just 1,918.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four out of 10 Hoosier adults are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as Indiana’s sluggish vaccination rate coincides with recent increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, state health officials said.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 59.8% of Indiana residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated. Fewer than 3.4 million Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of early Friday after a daily increase of just 1,918.

Meanwhile, more than 543,000 Hoosiers have already gotten vaccine boosters, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Indiana’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had been on a downward trajectory since mid-September but those hospitalizations have been climbing again over the past week.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 1,298 on Wednesday to 1,327 on Thursday, with COVID-19 patients occupy 15.1% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds, according to Indiana’s virus dashboard.

Indiana’s moving average of daily cases, meanwhile, has climbed from about 1,700 to more than 2,200 over the past week.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

In Other News

No, the CEO of Pfizer was not arrested by the FBI