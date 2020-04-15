FORT KNOX, Ky. — Binter Street Pharmacy in Fort Knox is implementing several changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, all patients entering Binter Street Pharmacy are required to wear a mask and or face covering according to an order of the Commanding General.

Starting on April 18, Binter Street Pharmacy will temporarily discontinue Saturday services to reinforce Monday through Friday staffing needs.

All patients are encouraged to use Express Scripts Mail Order Pharmacy Services to promote social distancing.

There are no plans to close the pharmacy services according to a news release. They are only implementing mitigation measures during COVID to protect you and other employees.

For more information please visit them on Facebook.com/IrelandACH or by calling 1-877-363-1303

