FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — More than 200 medical personnel from the 531st Hospital Center in Fort Campbell are being deployed to New York to help support the state's emergency medical services during the coronavirus pandemic. An advance party left ahead of the rest of the unit on March 25.

These soldiers will provide medical support as well as provide additional hospital capabilities in the state. Deaths in the United States related to COVID-19 have surpassed 1,000 and about a quarter of those deaths were in New York City, according to John Hopkins University.

The response from Fort Campbell is part of the national approach to fighting COVID-19. The army is working with partners like FEMA, the CDC, and the Department of Defense Military Health System to support and protect the country.

Soldiers assigned to the 531st Hospital Center and 586th Field Hospital load their gear and board a military transport aircraft headed for New York state, March 25. These Soldiers constitute an advance party of Army medical professionals deploying to New York, ahead of the rest of the unit, in support of civil authorities and our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 531st is prepared to provide a full range of health care, and is ready to support as needed.

While these soldiers are helping in New York, supporting medical network partners will help handle previously scheduled appointments at Fort Campbell. Providers will make sure that patients get safe and timely care and will help reschedule appointments as needed. If you have an upcoming medical appointment at Fort Campbell, you should call our primary care manager to confirm your appointment.

Beneficiaries assigned to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital can still call the hospital’s appointment line at (270) 798-4677 or (931) 431-4677 to schedule or cancel medical appointments.

All army installations are also raising the Health Protection Level to level Charlie, which limits who can come on the base, as well as where soldiers and civilians on the base can go. There are not any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Campbell, but there are more than 200 tests pending.

