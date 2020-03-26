LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford is aiming to restart production at the Chamberlain Truck plant in Louisville as well as others in North America on April 6.

RELATED: Employee of Kentucky Ford Truck Plant tests positive for coronavirus

According to a news release, the company is bringing key plants back online while also introducing additional safety measures to protect returning workers.

Ford is planning to resume production at Hermosillo Assembly Plant on April 6 on one shift. On April 14, Ford is planning to start building vehicles at Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant’s Transit line and Ohio Assembly Plant.

To support these assembly plants, Ford also is aiming to resume production April 14 at:

Dearborn Stamping Plant

Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant

Integrated stamping plants within Kansas City and Kentucky Truck plants

Sharonville Transmission Plant

Portions of Van Dyke Transmission, Lima Engine, and Rawsonville Components plants

Ford says it will continue to assess public health conditions as well as their supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary.

RELATED: Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches

RELATED: Ford: Production will be suspended past March 30

RELATED: GE Appliance Park stopping production for a week to clean

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.