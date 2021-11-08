Ford donates 1 million more masks for Kentucky children

The automaker’s donation comes as delta variant increases COVID-19 infections among youngsters.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear says Ford Motor Co. has donated another 1 million masks to help ensure the state's schoolchildren have access to face coverings.

The automaker’s donation comes as delta variant increases COVID-19 infections among youngsters.

A mask mandate is in effect in Kentucky’s K-12 schools. To ensure children have access to masks, the first lady and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman last year launched the “Coverings for Kids” initiative, which collected more than 1.8 million masks.

Thank you to @Ford Motor Company for stepping up once again to protect Kentucky's kids through the company's second donation of 1 million masks. This will make a difference in the health and safety of all those who enter our schools. pic.twitter.com/27YfFnYalg — First Lady Britainy Beshear (@BritainyBeshear) August 18, 2021

The biggest contributor was Ford, which donated 1.5 million masks last year.

