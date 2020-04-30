HENRYVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation says food trucks are wanted! The department launched a Rest Area Food Truck Program about a month ago, but still, have several spots open.

The program is designed to give more food options to travelers and truckers as other restaurants have been forced to close

"Their options are so limited right now," said Natalie Garrett with INDOT. "We thought that this would be an opportunity to help those drivers and those travelers out."

INDOT's free temporary permit program allows for food trucks to set up and sell meals at 28 different rest areas. Garrett says they're allowing two food trucks per location.

"On a statewide basis it's been very successful," she said, adding that she'd like to have a little more participation in the southern Indiana region.

"I've had some trucks confirmed and later canceled for various reasons so we're working to get those spots filled again," she said. "We're filling spots on a first come first serve basis."

Food trucks will need to be approved for the program, applications can be found here. Once approved Garret says food trucks can set up seven days a week.

"Operating hours were recently extended from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m," she said.

INDOT says they will continue with the program throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

