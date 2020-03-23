NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Floyd County Health Department has ordered barbershops, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, and nail salons to close amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

There is a high risk of transmission with these facilities according to a news release. The anticipated closure time is expected to be two weeks. However, this may change as circumstances change.

If any information is needed, please contact the Floyd County Health Department, 9812-948-4726, ext. 656. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 812-981-7610.

