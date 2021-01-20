Floyd County extends restaurant capacity, bar closing time order

The order, which has been in effect since November, requires restaurants to operate 75% capacity and bars to close at 10 p.m. to slow the spread of COVID-19.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to a release, Floyd County has extended the order for restaurants to operate at a reduced capacity and bars to close at 10 p.m. for another week.

The order was first put into effect in late November as the county saw an increase of cases.

At this time, Floyd Co. is currently in the orange status for COVID-19 cases. The county's weekly positivity rate is 13.86%.

The extension of the order means that bar services at food establishments in the county must cease at 10 p.m. and cannot reopen until 7 a.m.

Bar services is defined as bar seating, ordering at the bar, or congregating within the bar area in the order. All service within retail food establishments after 10 p.m. must be seated table-side service only.

Restaurants must continue to operate at a 75% seating capacity.

The FCHD remains residents to socially distance, wear masks and adhere to all relevant CDC recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order will remain in effect until Jan. 28 The order may be extended or curtailed depending on Pandemic conditions, the health department says.

