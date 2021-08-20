Floyd County Health Dept. 'strongly encouraging' masks indoors amid rising positivity rate

Floyd County's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 13.95%, up from 8.29% just a month ago.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — The Floyd County Health Department (FCHD) is strongly encouraging all residents to wear a mask indoors in public places.

Currently the county's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 13.95%, up from 8.29% just a month ago. FCHD said more than 95% of new cases are of the Delta variant.

Floyd is currently in orange status of COVID-19 infections from the Indiana Department of Health and has a similar status in The Center for Disease Control ratings.

The mask recommendation does not apply to outdoor events or venues. Masks may be removed while eating or drinking in public areas and this recommendation does not change school related mask requirements.

Floyd County has 50.1% of the population fully vaccinated with 54.2% receiving at least 1 dose. 13.7% of our population is currently excluded from immunization due to age under 12. Over 76,000 doses have been given to Floyd County residents since the vaccination program started.

