First Lady of Tennessee tests positive for COVID-19 & Gov. Lee quarantining after negative test

Officials said that Maria Lee had mild symptoms and that her COVID-19 test was confirmed Saturday afternoon. Gov. Lee tested negative for COVID-19.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Maria Lee, First Lady of Tennessee and wife to Governor Bill Lee, tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that she was exhibiting mild symptoms. Governor Lee released a statement Saturday evening and said that he has been feeling well with no symptoms and that he tested negative for COVID-19. He also said that he will be quarantining at the Governor's Residence, as a precaution.

He said that he still plans to address Tennesseans Sunday at 8 p.m. eastern time about the surge of COVID-19 cases across the state. The full statement from the governor can be read below:

"Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT"