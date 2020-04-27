INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s prison system has reported the first death of a guard after contracting the coronavirus.

The state Department of Correction says the 67-year-old guard worked at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in southwestern Indiana’s Sullivan County. Gary Weinke died Saturday from COVID-19 complications and had last worked at the prison on March 29.

Prison system statistics show that four Indiana prison inmates have died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections.

Three of those deaths have been at the Plainfield Correctional Facility near Indianapolis and one at the Westville Correctional Facility in northwestern Indiana.

