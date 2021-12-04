FEMA offers funeral assistance for those lost due to COVID-19

If you lost a loved one due to COVID-19 after January 20, 2020, you are eligible to receive assistance from the agency.

FEMA will offer assistance with funeral costs to those lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

FEMA is able to provide this assistance due to the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Here is what you need to know when you apply for assistance:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

FEMA also recommends having a copy of the death certificate and funeral expenses documents.

You can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at 844-684-6333.