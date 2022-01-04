Kentucky families get $28 million in COVID-19 funeral expenses; Here's how to apply for federal help

KENTUCKY, USA — As the omicron variant spreads, COVID cases are going back up. Since last week, Kentucky’s positivity rate has risen to 20.72% -- the highest at any point during the pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 12,000 Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paid out nearly $28 million in COVID-19 funeral expenses to more than 3,800 Kentuckians. Nearly 6,300 Kentucky families have applied for assistance.
In total, FEMA has paid more than $1.6 billion to more than 247,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020.
The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can provide proof their family member died of Coronavirus and had qualified expenses not covered by another source.
Additional information about COVID-19 funeral assistance, including frequently asked questions, is available on FEMA.gov.
To apply for assistance, people can call 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.