Kentucky families get $28 million in COVID-19 funeral expenses; Here's how to apply for federal help

FEMA has paid out nearly $28 million in COVID-19 funeral expenses to over 3,800 Kentucky families.

KENTUCKY, USA — As the omicron variant spreads, COVID cases are going back up. Since last week, Kentucky’s positivity rate has risen to 20.72% -- the highest at any point during the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 12,000 Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paid out nearly $28 million in COVID-19 funeral expenses to more than 3,800 Kentuckians. Nearly 6,300 Kentucky families have applied for assistance.

In total, FEMA has paid more than $1.6 billion to more than 247,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020.

The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can provide proof their family member died of Coronavirus and had qualified expenses not covered by another source.

To apply for assistance, people can call 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

