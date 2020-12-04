BOCA RATON, Fla. — Such a simple act of kindness has made a big impact on one family.

Carrie Blasi's 11-year-old daughter has Type 1 diabetes, which means she has a higher risk of having complications if she gets sick. With COVID-19 coroanvirus of special concern, the family is taking extra precautions.

They taped a sign on their door that says the following:

"STOP - Someone in this house has an autoimmune disorder. Those who are immunocompromised are more likely to contract coronavirus (COVID-19) and experience life-threatening complications.

"Due to the widespread outbreak of this virus we are using an abundance of caution through practicing self-isolation and social distancing. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

"Please leave packages/deliveries on the doorstep."

But someone went a step further than simply leaving their delivery on the doorstep.

Justin Bradshaw, a FedEx worker, saw the sign on the Blasi family's door.

In this security video, you can see Bradshaw walking up with the package, ready to deliver it to the family. But then he reads the sign on the door.

What he does next is amazing.

In this video, you can see Bradshaw wiping off the package with sanitizing wipes.

After Bradshaw's small act of kindness, Blasi shared the story on Twitter.

After her story started gaining momentum on Twitter, it eventually found its way to Justin, and the two were able to connect online. The hashtag #belikejustin has also gained momentum on the platform.

Since his delivery to Blasi's home, he has continued to carry disinfecting wipes with him during his deliveries.

