ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, companies across the country have stepped outside of their normal realm of work to help with the production of much-needed items like hand sanitizer, masks and other personal protective equipment.

Atlas Development Group in Elizabethtown is one of these companies. The engineering consulting firm doesn’t usually work with plastic, but they’re adjusting their process to build intubation boxes for area hospitals.

“It’s not really in our realm of expertise, but we are troubleshooters, so it was nice when this came about,” said Brent Jarboe, an employee at Atlas Development Group.

The boxes Jarboe is building create a barrier between patients and healthcare workers, creating a barrier between them. The boxes also have access ports to allow doctors or nurses to reach in, if they need to.

It’s not easy work, but Jarboe is getting plenty of help from his 16-year-old son Nate.

“These healthcare workers on the front lines really needed this and it was actually something that I could to give back,” Nate Jarboe said. “It had a purpose and it had a direction.”

This father-son duo has been working on these boxes for a few weeks. The goal is to donate a total of 14 intubation boxes to Hart Memorial Hospital and Lakeview Rehabilitation Hospital. They’ve built 8 so far, which have already been donated.

“There’s a lot of need right now during this pandemic, so there’s definitely ways we can help out at home, even if it seems like we can’t,” Nate Jarboe said.

