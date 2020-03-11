'Exponential' rise in COVID-19 cases across Louisville could soon put strain on hospitals

“If we don’t start being more aggressive, our hospitals will be over capacity in the next two to three weeks,” Dr. Sarah Moyer said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s public health officials are warning coronavirus are rising “exponentially” in all zip codes and it could mean hospitals could be over capacity soon.

Jefferson County was recently declared a red zone by state officials.

Since October, the daily incidence rate in Louisville has nearly doubled from 25 cases per 100,000 population to 43 as of Nov. 3.

According to the Department of Public Health and Wellness, high rates of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in west and south Louisville among Black and Latino communities. However, officials said the biggest increase occurred among white populations.

The largest increases were found in those ages 15 to 34.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, chief health strategist, applauded residents acting to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 but cautioned individual measures aren’t enough to curb the spread in Louisville.

“The individual actions are extremely important, and we encourage everyone to continue doing them. But with the spread that we are experiencing we need to look beyond individual behaviors and start to change activities that restrict mobility.”

The city has set a record of 2,325 positive cases, eclipsing the highest number of cases since the pandemic began in March. The positivity rate, a rolling two-week average, has been confirmed at 6.8%.

Health and Wellness officials released hospitalization data – 14.7% of patients hospitalized are infected with COVID-19, which they said is more than 3.5 times the number seen in October.

“If we don’t start being more aggressive, our hospitals will be over capacity in the next two to three weeks,” Dr. Moyer said.

Karen Handmaker, who oversees the city’s contract tracing and COVID-19 efforts, said many have admitted traveling out of town which may have been a factor in the virus’ transmission in and out of the city.

She said the contact tracing team is working against time and said it can’t begin until after a positive test result is received in Kentucky’s Contact Tracing and Tracking system which takes about 5 days when a person has their test taken.

For those who have tested positive, Handmaker said the best thing for them to do is to call the COVID-19 Helpline at (502) 912-8598 as soon as they receive their test result to initiate the process as soon as possible. The phone line is open 24 hours, 7-days a week.

“If you wait for us to call you, you are missing opportunities to keep you and your family safe and to minimize the spread of the virus to people you know as well as others in the community,” she said.

As the weather gets cooler and more people are staying indoors, Dr. Moyer is asking everyone to take extra precautions in the community.

“I am calling on business owners, non-profit, civic and religious, and community leaders to help us lead by example: cancel in person events, have people telework if possible and put a pause on in person meals, meetings and conferences. We all face a common threat – COVID-19 and choosing to take these actions now will save lives in our community.”

Louisville’s current COVID-19 case count stands at 25,813.

