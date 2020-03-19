LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kentucky is an 8-month-old child. The news comes as national leaders warn younger people are being effected worldwide, but professionals want parents to understand this case is rare, and there is no need to panic.

“Some children who get it have no symptoms at all, most children have mild symptoms. Children seem to be getting infected in fewer numbers than adults,” Dr. Kristina Bryant, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Norton Children's Hospital, said.

The infant tested positive in Jefferson County on Wednesday, but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the child was in “good condition” and recovering at home.

Bryant said COVID-19 is causing mild symptoms in children, mirroring cold symptoms.

“We’re not seeing a lot of kids get very sick," Bryant said. "The ones who have been recorded don’t need to be hospitalized.”

Bryant said parents should be looking for some of the same symptoms they would look for during any cold/flu season.

“Encourage your child to take fluids, watch how many wet diapers they're having, you don't need to go to the doctor if your child has a mild runny nose or a cough," Bryant said.

Bryant also urged parents to separate sick children, avoid sharing food, toys that parents may be used to sharing within the family.

If you are worried your child, here are some things to look for:

Is your child experience difficulty breathing?

Do they have a high fever that won't go away?

Does your child have an underlying health condition that could make them more at risk?

If you're unsure, experts recommend you use online resources like a virtual doctor's office visit to discuss with a medical professional, though if you feel your child's life is in danger, call 911 and tell the operator you think they may have coronavirus.

