Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Warren said she is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster dose. The Massachusetts Democrat also said she tests for the virus regularly and got a negative result earlier in the week.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," Warren said on Twitter.

She urged others to get the vaccine and booster dose "as soon as possible."

"Together, we can save lives," she wrote.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other Senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

The Biden administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's top infectious diseases expert, said Sunday that most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be OK if they take precautions such as continually wearing masks in crowded settings.

Earlier Sunday, Fauci told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “just raging around the world." He said the U.S. hospital system's "real problem" is that "we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Biden is expected to speak Tuesday on the the fight against COVID-19. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he will issue "a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”