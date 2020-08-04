INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly announced that it has capped the out-of-pocket cost for insulin during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, the drugmaker said the cost will cap out at $35 per month to help those who need the lifesaving drug during this tough financial time.

The new plan covers most of Lilly's insulins, including Humalog, and can be purchased by people with commercial insurance as well as those without.

"It's critical that people with diabetes can reliably access insulin at a low, consistent out-of-pocket cost. Enabling a $35 per month insulin co-pay regardless of employment status will help many Americans in this difficult time," said CEOs Aaron Kowalski and Thom Scher on behalf of the JDRF-Beyond Type 1 Alliance.

However, patients with government-provided insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Part D or any State Patient or Pharmaceutical Assistance Program are not eligible for the scheme.

Patients can benefit from the savings by calling the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234. The Solution Center is open 8 am to 8 pm (EDT) Monday through Friday.

