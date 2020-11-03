INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - An employee of Eli Lilly in Indianapolis has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Eli Lilly Corporate Communications Director Scott MacGregor said the employee had a confirmed case of the virus, but could not provide further details, citing employee privacy, but said guidance for Lilly employees established earlier in the week has not changed.

On Sunday, MacGregor told Eyewitness News some of the roughly 11,000 Eli Lilly employees in Indianapolis were being asked to work from home. Those employees were mostly office-based workers, he said.

"As the novel coronavirus situation evolves, we’ve been focused on two main guiding principles: protecting the health and safety of our employees, and protecting our ability to make and supply safe medicines for patients who rely on them," MacGregor said Sunday.

The company also asked employees to restrict travel within the United States.

MORE INDIANA NEWS: