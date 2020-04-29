PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Duke Energy Foundation has gifted $382,000 in grants to support Indiana K-12 programs focused on summer reading programs, STEM, and experiential learning.

The Foundation has also provided each organization with the flexibility to reschedule programming amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These extraordinary education organizations are essential to the well-being and success of our state in these difficult times,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities and recognize that flexibility in applying these funds is needed during this time of uncertainty.”

“At Rose-Hulman, it’s critical now more than ever to ensure we deliver a meaningful curriculum to continue to inspire and cultivate careers in STEM fields,” said Jim Bertoli, senior major gift officer at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. “Being able to shift our grant award from our in-school offering to an e-mentoring program allows us to stay on track with our mission. We’re grateful to Duke Energy for their flexibility during these pressing times.”

The following organizations have received grant awards:

Avon Education Foundation, Hendricks County – $10,000

Brownsburg Education Foundation, Hendricks County – $25,000

Crawford County Community School Corp., Crawford County – $20,000

East Washington School Corp., Washington County – $12,974

Fayette County Community Voices, Fayette County – $13,450

Fayette County School Corp., Fayette County – $12,411

Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools, Monroe County – $17,600

Franklin Community Schools, Johnson County – $5,000

Greater Clark County Schools, Clark County – $15,000

Hamilton Heights School Corp., Hamilton County – $7,500

Hamilton Southeastern School Foundation, Hamilton County – $21,039

Indiana State University, Statewide – $40,000

Ivy Tech Foundation, Vigo County – $10,000

Johnson County Early Learning Center, Johnson County – $24,000

Kokomo School Corp., Howard County – $24,993

Lafayette School Corp., Tippecanoe County – $10,000

Milan Community Schools, Ripley County – $7,500

MSD of Martinsville, Morgan County – $13,715

North Knox Primary, Knox County – $10,000

Purdue University, Tippecanoe County – $25,000

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Vigo County – $12,500

Salem Community Schools Corp., Washington County – $5,000

United Way of Howard County, Howard County – $15,000

Vincennes Community School Corp., Knox County – $15,000

Wabash County YMCA, Wabash County – $10,000

