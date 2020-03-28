LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video above features Rabbit Hole Distillery's effort in making hand sanitizer.

Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery announced the company will be distributing hand sanitizer free of charge to local organizations in need. The Pikeville based distillery said first batch will be provided to first responders.

“This effort is an extension of our mission for Dueling Barrels, which is to support the people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design. Deirdre and her husband, the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, developed Dueling Barrels with an eye toward boosting the local economy.

The hand sanitizer comprises 80% alcohol, aloe vera gel and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent.

Dueling Barrels’ sister distillery, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., is also distributing hand sanitizer and will be supporting the effort in Pikeville as both locations work to ramp up production.

Team members are working with city leaders to identify organizations in need. The next batch will be produced and delivered next week, Dueling Barrels says.

“The positive response to this effort has been overwhelming,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “There is a growing need for supplies, and by extending our reach to provide hand sanitizer in Eastern Kentucky, we hope to maximize the local impact.”

Implementing social distancing practices, team members from Dueling Barrels will deliver the hand sanitizer, with recipients notified ahead of time to coordinate the drop-off.

A number of other Commonwealth distillers have step up to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.