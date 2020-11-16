Downtown Louisville business asks Gov. Beshear for a shutdown of bars, restaurants as COVID-19 cases spike

The bar cites the carelessness of those who are out and about and not taking recommendations and safety during the pandemic seriously.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown bar is asking Governor Andy Beshear to shutdown as COVID-19 cases rise across Louisville and statewide.

The Meta, located on West Chestnut Street, took to Twitter for the ask, saying they have been supportive of the governor’s decisions, but they are starting to lose faith.

The bar cites the carelessness of those who are out and about and not taking recommendations and safety during the pandemic seriously.

“Stop expecting Kentuckians to do the right thing when they are obviously not,” the post read. “Every day you don’t shut down you put us in the impossible position of not only being essentially forced to continue operating, but also having to deal with guests who not only don’t take the virus seriously but who berate my staff and I for following the rules.

The post further asked the governor to make the “hard choice” and “stop forcing service industry workers to put themselves in danger.”

For the third straight week, Kentucky has reported the highest week of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The governor warned over the weekend that if red zone counties weren’t following the recommendations and taking steps to curb positive cases, additional measures would be taken.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness said officials would be increasing COVID-19 inspections along with a new plan to enforce mask wearing and social distancing, even outing businesses who don’t adhere to the Healthy at Work guidelines.

In Jefferson County alone, health officials have reported 29,580 cases of the virus and 403 deaths since the pandemic began.

