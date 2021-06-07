Louisville health officials confirm 5 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

It’s a cause for concern as health leaders said community spread is still an issue, especially among the unvaccinated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said they know at least 5 cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the Metro area.

It’s a cause for concern as health leaders said community spread is still an issue, especially among the unvaccinated.

They believe summer travel is the leading cause of transmission in Louisville.

“We’ve seen an increase in cases involving the Delta variant and while the cases might be small right now, the variant is known to be easily transmissible causing severe complications to COVID that include hospitalization and death – just like the alpha or UK variant started small out in January, we expect Delta to be our dominant strain here in the next month,” Dr. Sarah Moyer said.

Experts say you need to be fully vaccinated to stay protected from the Delta strain.

About 54.7% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 46.4% have now been fully vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated and do plan to travel, health experts are advising to continue wearing your masks, stay away from large gatherings and make sure to get tested before and after you return.

