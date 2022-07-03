Louisville in the green for first time in 2 years

Over 2,100 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Jefferson County, each "a light that went out too soon".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 2 years, Louisville is in the green for COVID data.

On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer shared his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and how the numbers reflect actual people within the community that lost their lives due to the virus.

He mentioned how some people use the word “only” to describe the pandemic, such as “only a small percentage of people will get the virus”, or “only a small percentage will die”.

Mayor Fischer responded by saying there is no “only a percentage” when it comes to a loved one being hospitalized with the virus. He then shared his perspective and how he felt when his wife tested positive.

“For 13 days I questioned whether she was going to make it or not… that was a very, very terrifying time for me,” he said.

Mayor Fischer went on to mention a few names of the people who lost their lives in the community, sharing their stories.

“Each person, all 2,100 is a light that went out way too soon,” Fischer said.

He continued to announce that he is proclaiming March 18 as a “Day of Remembrance” for those we have lost due to COVID.

“Out of respect for those we’ve lost and their families, and so we never forget the hard lessons learned from the pandemic, we’ve got to remember,” he said.

March 18 was the date the first death from COVID-19 was recorded in Jefferson County.

As part of the Day of Remembrance, Metro hall and City hall will be lit up in green, the color of compassion. The Big 4 Bridge will be lit up in green too.

Mayor Fischer is asking the community to participate by lighting their porches up in green and to wear something green on Friday as well.

At noon on Friday, the city will observe a moment of silence to remember what we’ve been through over the past 2 years.

Mayor Fischer spoke about the collective trauma that we have gone through as a city, state, nation, and country. Mental health challenges became a common symptom in the community, and not just over the pandemic.

“This global pandemic has disrupted so much of our lives… put on top of that a war in Ukraine, put on top of that the racial justice protests that we went through, gun violence increasing in cities all over America. It is a lot for people to process,” he said.

In the coming months, the city will be reaching out to the community to get ideas on how we can process collective trauma and grief together.

“If we can get through this, we can get through anything,” said Mayor Fischer.

LATEST COVID NUMBERS

1,055 new cases this week

Incidence rate of 19.6 per day, 187.5 per week The lowest since the last week in October and early July

70 people hospitalized: 12 in ICU, 7 on ventilators

9 new COVID admits per 100,000 people in the last 7 days

10 is the magic number of COVID admits to keeping us in the green.

Dr. Sarah Moyer also reminded the community that the best way to continue to see the numbers trend down is to get your vaccine and booster shots.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.